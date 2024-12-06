India's Ministry of Finance has applied antidumping duties on solar glass imports from China in the range of $673 to $677 per metric ton and for imports from Vietnam at $565 per metric ton. From pv magazine India India has imposed antidumping duties on textured toughened (tempered) glass in solar panels and solar thermal products from China and Vietnam for a period of six months, starting Dec. 4, 2024. The duties apply to "textured toughened (tempered) glass with a minimum of 90. 5% transmission of thickness not exceeding 4. 2 mm (including tolerance of 0. 2 mm) and where at least one dimension ...

