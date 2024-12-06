Conceived by a research team from Germany's University of Potsdam and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the tandem cell is based on a wide-bandgap perovskite bottom cell and a narrow-bandgap organic top device. The researchers used a compound known as cyclohexane 1,4-diammonium diiodide for suface passivation. Researchers from the University of Potsdam in Germany and the Chinese Academy of Sciences claim to have achieved a record-breaking power conversion efficiency of 25. 7% for a tandem solar cell based on a wide-bandgap perovskite bottom cell and a narrow-bandgap organic top device. The scientists ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...