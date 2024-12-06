Talanx AG: HDI Global appoints Hannah Brooke as Head of Marine Cargo Underwriting for UK and Ireland

HDI Global appoints Hannah Brooke as Head of Marine Cargo Underwriting for UK and Ireland

London, 6 December 2024

HDI Global in the UK and Ireland has announced the appointment of Hannah Brooke as Head of Marine Cargo Underwriting with effect from 1 January 2025.

Brooke will report to Antonia Osborne, Director of Underwriting - Commercial, to lead the growth plan and strategic direction of HDI's Marine Cargo business, where the focus is on delivering coordinated services through insurance cover, Risk Engineering and Claims Management.

Having previously held senior roles within international Marine markets, Brooke joins the UK and Ireland team from HDI's Belgium business and brings a wealth of experience in Marine insurance, including Hull, Machinery and Cargo.

Commenting on the new appointment, Osborne said: "I am delighted to welcome Hannah to the team to drive forward one of our core lines of business as we gear up for growth in 2025 and beyond. Hannah brings a huge amount of industry and insurance experience, and her relocation from our office in Belgium is testament to the global opportunities within HDI and our drive to retain the best talent."

About HDI Global SE (HDI)

Corporate & Specialty Insurer HDI Global SE (HDI) meets the needs of SMEs, larger companies, middle market and corporate clients with insurance solutions that are specifically tailored to their requirements. In addition to HDI's prominent position in the German and broader European market, the company has access to its own worldwide HDI Global Network covering more than 175 countries through its own HDI foreign branch offices, subsidiaries, affiliated companies, and network partners. Acting as the Partner in Transformation, HDI Global SE leads more than 5,100 International Programmes and offers its multinational customers compliant coverage worldwide.

HDI Global SE is the Industrial Lines Division of the Talanx Group and has been a leading insurer for several decades. Approximately 5,000 employees in this division generated insurance revenue (gross) of approx. EUR 9.1 billion in the year 2023 (according to IFRS 17).

The rating agency Standard & Poor's has given the Talanx Primary Group a financial strength rating of A+/stable (strong) and AM Best has assigned the A+ Rating. Talanx AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.

