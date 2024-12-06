The United States is expected to grow its solar fleet by more than 25% from 2023 levels, with over 8 GW of distributed solar and more than 40 GW of utility-scale solar expected to be installed. From pv magazine USA Solar power is leading the United States and the rest of the world in energy deployments. America is projected to deploy nearly 50 GW of solar modules by the end of 2024. This value will be a 25% increase from 2023, and close to pv magazine USA's projections from the beginning of 2024. According to Ohm Analytics, the United States deployed approximately 6 GW to the distributed generation ...

