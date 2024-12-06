Mr. Tham Chee Aun, Group CEO of Ditrolic Energy, talks about the market for solar in Southeast Asia and the company's collaboration with Huawei on a remarkable project to power a Giant Panda Conservation Centre in Malaysia with sustainable energy. How has the solar market developed over the past few years in Southeast Asia? The solar market in Southeast Asia has experienced significant growth over the past few years, driven by increasing energy demand, supportive government policies, and a growing awareness of the need for sustainable energy solutions. Countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, ...

