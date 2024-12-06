Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N7M5 | ISIN: US4380908057 | Ticker-Symbol: HHP2
Frankfurt
06.12.24
08:56 Uhr
11,500 Euro
-0,100
-0,86 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,50011,70011:46
PR Newswire
06.12.2024 11:06 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Honored For Investor Relations Excellence In IR Magazine Awards

Finanznachrichten News

Only Taiwan winner and top spot for Best In Sector - Technology

TAIPEI, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn) (TWSE: 2317), the world's largest electronics manufacturing service provider, has been honored as winner of investor relations excellence in three major categories - Best In Sector, Best IR Officer, and Best Use Of Technology Including AI - in 2024 awards by IR Magazine, the globally recognized, definitive, independent voice in investor relations.

In the nominations for the Greater China region, Foxconn was a finalist in two other categories: Best Overall Investor Relations and Best ESG Reporting. Among 16 Taiwanese companies nominated this year, Foxconn received the most nominations and was the only company from Taiwan to take home awards, winning for the fourth consecutive year.

"This is a tremendous achievement and such an honor to be measured against major Taiwanese technology peers for Best In Sector. Foxconn's approach to IR is about being passionate and innovative in showing investors and stakeholders how we are innovating for the good," said Foxconn Vice President and Spokesperson James Wu. "Our greatest asset is our people. We are so proud of the IR team and colleagues who make this win possible."

Foxconn Senior IR Manager, Kristen Fang, took top spot in the category for Best IR Officer, marking her second international IR award this year and a nod to her exceptional engagement skills, responsiveness, and efficiency that has earned widespread recognition and appreciation from the investor community.

In its winning nomination in the new category for 2024 for Best Use Of Technology Including AI, Foxconn highlighted two of its major proprietary systems - a Red Dot Design award-winning platform that tracks Foxconn's green goals on a company-wide basis to align with UN SDGs and another platform embedded with AI tools to enhance intelligent analysis for supporting operational decision making.

During the awards ceremony, Foxconn was invited to speak on the theme of "WeChat & websites: Best practices in digital investor relations", where the company shared its experiences in leveraging online platforms. Foxconn is committed to leading best practice approach for the IR industry and maximizing value for the company and its investors.

About IR Magazine awards here.

About Foxconn here.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hon-hai-technology-group-foxconn-honored-for-investor-relations-excellence-in-ir-magazine-awards-302324802.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.