Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
06.12.24
10:21 Uhr
28,500 Euro
+0,090
+0,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,26028,30012:23
28,27028,30012:22
PR Newswire
06.12.2024 11:42 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT Life Sciences leads Series A funding round for maternal health company Nua Surgical

Finanznachrichten News
  • Irish maternal health company Nua Surgical secures €6.5M in Series A funding led by EQT Life Sciences
  • SteriCISION is the first self-retaining retractor designed specifically for Caesarean section (C-section) surgeries
  • Proceeds will be used for regulatory approval and commercialization of the SteriCISION C-section retractor

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Life Sciences is pleased to announce that the EQT Health Economics strategy has invested in Nua Surgical, an Irish medical device company innovating in maternal health. The €6.5 million Series A financing was led by EQT Life Sciences. The round was also supported by new investors Kidron Capital and the Texas Medical Center (TMC) Venture Fund and existing investors including Enterprise Ireland and business veterans from Ireland and the US. The proceeds will be used to drive the regulatory clearance and early commercialization of the company product, the SteriCISION C-Section Retractor. This innovative device is specifically designed to address the unique challenges of Caesarean-section (C-section) surgery.

C-sections are the most common major surgical procedure globally, with over 30 million performed each year. The SteriCISION C-Section Retractor is the only self-retaining surgical retractor specifically designed for the unique dynamics of C-section surgery. This ergonomically designed and patented device provides fast, adjustable, and safe retraction, enabling clinicians to deliver the baby, repair tissue, and, crucially, identify bleeds. As a single-use sterile device, it aims to reduce the risk factors that lead to surgical complications, benefiting the patient, the clinician, and the healthcare system. The new investment will support Nua Surgical's next phase of development and the early commercialization of SteriCISION. This includes expanding the team, establishing manufacturing in Ireland, and meeting the regulatory requirements necessary to gain FDA clearance.

Barry McCann, CEO of Nua Surgical, commented, "Securing this Series A financing is a crucial milestone for Nua Surgical. It not only provides the capital needed to advance our product but also brings on board a group of experienced investors who share our vision for transforming maternal health. We are eager to leverage their expertise as we move towards commercializing SteriCISION."

"Nua Surgical's SteriCISION C-Section Retractor has the potential to significantly enhance outcomes for mothers undergoing C-section procedures," said Anne Portwich, Partner at EQT. "We are excited to support the company's journey towards market entry. This innovative device has the potential to improve the quality of care and reduce healthcare costs, making it a perfect fit for our EQT Health Economics strategy."

With the closure of this round, Anne Portwich, Partner at EQT, and Anula Jayasuriya, Co-Founder of Kidron Capital, will join the Nua Surgical Board of Directors, while Gabrielle Guttman of TMC Venture Fund and Prashanthi Ramesh of EQT will serve as Board Observers.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-life-sciences-leads-series-a-funding-round-for-maternal-health-company-nua-surgical,c4076882

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4076882/3156236.pdf

PR_EQT_Nua Surgical_06.12.24

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/shutterstock-1935893170-c-sction-small---licenced-by-nua-surgical,c3358653

shutterstock 1935893170 C-Sction small - Licenced by Nua Surgical

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-life-sciences-leads-series-a-funding-round-for-maternal-health-company-nua-surgical-302324810.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.