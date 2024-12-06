Novuna Business Finance report demonstrates sustainability as a growth engine for small businesses across sectors

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability is no longer a distant ideal for businesses-it's a pressing priority and a transformative opportunity. A new report reveals how small businesses across the UK are embedding green practices into their operations. These businesses demonstrate how sustainability can drive innovation, strengthen communities, and ensure long-term success.

Novuna Business Finance's fourth report, Sustainability, Innovation, and Growth: Small Business Stories from Three Industry Sectors, highlights three exceptional companies that embody sustainability in action. These businesses put sustainability at the core of their operations, and despite the everyday challenges of running a business, they innovate, collaborate, and use traditional methods to achieve eco-friendly goals.

The case studies in our report and available in full via 'The Sustainable Business Podcast,' demonstrate that sustainability is not just about values-it's a strategy for lasting success.

Meet the businesses making a difference:

Sustainable through innovation: Richard Morgan, founder of Electric Classic Cars, merges his lifelong passion for vintage vehicles with a commitment to sustainability. By converting classic cars into electric-powered models, the business is leading a movement to make automotive history greener.

Traditional craftsmanship with a sustainable twist : Adrian Geach, founder of Fresh Graphics, is bringing traditional signwriting into the 21st century with a focus on sustainability. He combines classic hand-painted techniques with eco-friendly practices, his work proves that traditional craftsmanship can thrive in a modern, environmentally conscious world.

Cultivating sustainability: Dean Loury-Jenkins of Celtic Roots Farm is redefining sustainable agriculture with a focus on ethical practices, local food security, and environmental stewardship. By implementing innovative methods, the farm builds healthier soil and produces high-quality, local food and showcases how small-scale, sustainable farming can make a big difference in the environment and the local community.

Jo Morris at Novuna Business Financecommented: "We thank Dean, Richard, and Adrian for sharing their stories. At Novuna, we believe business success should also benefit the environment and communities. These businesses prove sustainability drives real change. Small business owners show passion through eco-friendly farming, craftsmanship, and engineering, proving they can thrive while prioritising the planet and growth. But more support is needed to help them overcome challenges and lead a sustainable future. By amplifying their voices, we aim to understand and support their needs. With the right resources, small businesses can drive innovation and sustainability forward."

