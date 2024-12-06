Anzeige
Freitag, 06.12.2024
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2024 

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) 
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2024 
06-Dec-2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Amundi Physical Metals plc 
(« Issuer ») 
 
Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2024 
 
Dublin, December 6, 2024 
 
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public its semi-annual financial report as of September 30, 2024 
(the "Report"). 
The Report is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com). 
Copies of the Report are available upon request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian 
Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0013416716 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:     GLDA 
LEI Code:   635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 
Sequence No.: 363745 
EQS News ID:  2046055 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2046055&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2024 05:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
