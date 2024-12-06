Germany's Panelretter is now offering German customers plug-in solar devices that use refurbished second-life solar modules. There are three different models with output ranging from 400 W to 810 W. The prices for the complete sets start at €220 ($232). From pv magazine Germany Germany-based green energy supplier Naturstrom has partnered with startup Panelretter to commercialize refurbished second-life solar panels for balcony PV systems. "There are more and more solar modules that have been decommissioned from old photovoltaic systems but are still functional and powerful," said Panelretter's ...

