Freitag, 06.12.2024
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
06.12.24
09:35 Uhr
84,79 Euro
+0,26
+0,31 %
PR Newswire
06.12.2024 12:06 Uhr
SailGP and DP World Deliver Groundbreaking Women's Performance Camp

Finanznachrichten News

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the thrilling Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, presented by P&O Marinas wrapped up, SailGP launched a milestone Women's Performance Camp, delivered by DP World. This initiative marks the league's largest female athlete development program, featuring the equivalent of two seasons' worth of on-water training across just two days, held on November 25-26 at Mina Rashid, Dubai.

SailGP and DP World Deliver Groundbreaking Women's Performance Camp

Backed by SailGP's Global Logistics Partner, DP World, the camp brought together 18 female athletes for intensive training on three F50s. The program included position-specific coaching, three bespoke practice races, and collaborative skill development with male athletes. The camp aligns with SailGP's vision to promote gender equality, aiming to have two female athletes per crew in key positions by 2030.

Fiona Morgan, SailGP's Chief Purpose Officer, said: "The SailGP Women's Performance Camp, delivered by DP World, kick-started the 2025 season with momentum toward transforming sailing. This initiative highlights our commitment to gender equity through impactful on-water training programs. The progress made in just two days was phenomenal, showcasing how empowerment comes from pushing boundaries and redefining possibilities. The future of sailing is one of unity, with men and women leading together."

DP World CEO & Managing Director of GCC, Abdulla bin Damithan shared: "We are proud to support this groundbreaking initiative that empowers female SailGP athletes and drives inclusivity. This camp is a significant step in fostering diversity and creating opportunities for women to excel in competitive sailing."

New Zealand SailGP Team member Liv Mackay, fresh from her Season 2025 opening win, highlighted the camp's impact: "This women's performance camp is a game-changer. Having 18 women on the water, gaining this level of experience, is a huge step forward."

The camp follows the announcement of DP World's partnership with SailGP. As the league's new Global Logistics Partner, DP World will oversee the transport and delivery of SailGP's racing equipment sustainably and efficiently across its global calendar. This three-season collaboration launched at the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix and underscores both organisations' commitment to innovation and progress.

SailGP's 2025 season continues with its next event, the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix in Auckland, scheduled for January 18-19, 2025.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575157/SailGP_and_DP_World.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sailgp-and-dp-world-deliver-groundbreaking-womens-performance-camp-302324820.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
