Epique Realty Welcomes Jason Riveiro as Global Growth Advisor

Industry Leader to Drive International Expansion and Strategic Initiatives

Epique Realty is proud to announce the appointment of Jason Riveiro as Global Growth Advisor. With an extensive background in real estate leadership and global strategy, Riveiro's appointment marks a significant step in Epique's mission to redefine the real estate landscape through innovation and global reach.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason to our team," said Josh Miller, CEO and Co-founder of Epique Realty. "His visionary leadership and extensive experience in global real estate development will play a pivotal role as we continue to expand and empower agents worldwide."

Before joining Epique Realty, Riveiro served as the Executive Director of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), a trade association representing over 45,000 members across the United States. His leadership contributed significantly to NAHREP's advocacy and support for the Hispanic real estate community.

"Jason's global perspective and deep industry insights will be instrumental as we strengthen our presence internationally. His expertise will not only elevate our operations but also enhance the value we provide to our agents and clients," added Chris Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty.

Riveiro's distinguished career also includes roles at Anywhere Real Estate, where he served in various capacities, including Vice President of Global Affiliate Services. During his tenure, he supported franchisees in over 115 countries, managing growth for iconic brands such as Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and ERA.

Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty, emphasized the strategic importance of Riveiro's appointment: "Jason's track record in fostering growth across diverse markets aligns perfectly with our long-term goals. His leadership will undoubtedly contribute to our financial and operational success as we enter new territories."

Beyond his professional achievements, Riveiro has demonstrated a strong commitment to community and civic engagement. He has served on numerous boards, including the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's Business Advisory Board, the Cincinnati Opera, and the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. His dedication has earned him accolades such as the NAACP Freedom Fighter Award, Business Courier's Top 40 Under 40, and CityBeat Magazine's Person of the Year.

"I am excited to join Epique Realty and contribute to its dynamic vision for the future of real estate," said Riveiro. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to support Epique's mission of fostering innovation and inclusivity in the industry."

Riveiro holds an MBA from Xavier University, a bachelor's degree in International Studies and Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, and has completed graduate coursework at Universidad de San Pablo-CEU in Madrid, Spain.

With this strategic addition, Epique Realty continues to enhance its leadership team, ensuring agents have access to unparalleled resources, expertise, and global opportunities.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is a forward-thinking brokerage committed to empowering real estate professionals through innovative solutions, inclusivity, and comprehensive support. With a focus on integrity and digital advancement, Epique Realty is redefining the real estate experience, one success story at a time. If you are interested in learning more, reach out to global@epiquerealty.com.

