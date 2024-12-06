Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2024) - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQB: TSGZF) (the Company or TriStar) is pleased to confirm the appointment of Marcus Brewster to the Board of Directors, effective December 4, as previously announced (see press release dated November 14, 2024). Mr. Brewster is a geologist and mining engineer who has specific experience in both technical and managerial positions operating large-scale paleoplacer gold mines. This includes progressively more senior roles at the Tarkwa and Damang Gold Mines in Ghana, ultimately becoming the General Manager at Damang. His language skills include English (native), plus German, Swiss German, Portuguese, and French.

In addition, for the duration of Q1 2025, TriStar Director Jessica Van Den Akker will assume the role of interim CEO while TriStar President and CEO Nick Appleyard takes a medical leave from the Company.

"I would like to welcome Marcus as a TriStar Director. His experience in the technical and managerial roles at paleoplacer operations makes him a valuable addition to the Board as we set our sights on advancing our Castelo de Sonhos gold project towards the feasibility study stage," says Nick Appleyard, TriStar's President and CEO. "Whilst I need to take some medical leave the Company will be in very good hands with Jessica, and I know she has the full support of the Board of Directors and staff of the Company."

Ms. Van Den Akker is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CA) with 20 years of experience in the resource sector and venture capital markets. She is a financial consultant and serves as Director and Audit Committee Chair of listed companies. She has served as CFO for a number of public companies, as well as an auditor, leading companies through financings, mergers and acquisitions, and implementing pragmatic best processes for operations and financial reporting as companies evolve and grow. Ms. Van Den Akker is a Simon Fraser University graduate with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

About TriStar

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Pará State, Brazil. TriStar has completed a pre-feasibility study and is now working to advance the project towards a feasibility study while evaluating optimization options. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

