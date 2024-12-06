Anzeige
Freitag, 06.12.2024
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
06.12.2024 13:06 Uhr
Ethara: YAS MARINA CIRCUIT'S RANGE OF SUSTAINABILITY PRACTICES CONTINUE AT ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2024

Finanznachrichten News

ABU DHABI,UAE, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organisers of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 have confirmed that its ongoing series of green initiatives and practices will be in operation during the upcoming 16th edition of the race at Yas Marina Circuit.

Solar Panels on Abu Dhabi Hill as part of Yas Marina Circuit's UN Sports for Climate Action Pledge

To help reduce the impact of carbon emissions across Yas Marina Circuit, Ethara recently announced Aggreko Middle East - a leading global provider of energy solutions - as its Official Sustainability Partner, extending the organisations' long-term partnership which began in 2009.

During the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Aggreko Middle East will be responsible for optimising emissions by introducing biodiesel, managing energy loads, and deploying solar-supported battery storages during race week. Ethara and Aggreko will aim to build on last year's impressive results during the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix , with 40 per cent fewer emissions recorded in comparison to 2022.

Efforts to reduce food waste will also be undertaken across the four-day weekend. Ethara will work with a range of stakeholders to roll out innovative methods in support of the government's Ne'ma National Food Loss and Waste Initiative and encourage social responsibility among the thousands of visitors attending across race weekend.

Other green-friendly measures to be adopted include a plastic-free environment at the Media Centre, Paddock, Pit Lane, and Team Villas.

Sustainability is a key strategic objective for Ethara - both on and off the track. The installation of LED lighting around the circuit has helped reduce the design power consumption by approximately 30 per cent, contributing to a 60 per cent decrease in emissions. With a new solar car park project live from earlier in the year, Ethara's emissions are expected to reduce by at least another 20 per cent.

Ethara's commitment to sustainable initiatives and practices has been recognised by the FIA, which awarded Yas Marina Circuit its 3-Star certification - the motorsport governing body's highest accreditation level.

Ethara is also implementing its sustainability framework 'The Ethara Edge', based on four core pillars: responsible resource usage; maximising water efficiency; building a balanced energy mix; and driving climate action. The framework is rooted in a robust governance structure that leverages third-party validation from global bodies such as the International Standardisation Organization and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and alignment with partners and industry leaders as it continues to lead the way in environmental stewardship and climate change.

Additionally, last month, Ethara became the first organisation in the region, and Yas Marina Circuit the first F1 circuit and professional racing track, to be a member of the Green Operations & Advanced Leadership (GOAL) programme. The membership supports the venue operator's overall plans to fully align with the UAE government's sustainability strategies as well as the Formula 1® environmental sustainability plan, which aims to enable the championship to reduce its carbon footprint, and become Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

Furthermore, the venue operator's overall plans fully align with the UAE government's sustainability strategies as well as the Formula 1® environmental sustainability plan, which aims to enable the championship to reduce its carbon footprint, and become Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575189/Ethara.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575190/Ethara.jpg

Yas Marina Circuit installs LED Light System to Reduce Carbon Emissions up to 30 Percent

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ethara-yas-marina-circuits-range-of-sustainability-practices-continue-at-abu-dhabi-grand-prix-2024-302324867.html

