In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that European solar generation displayed a sharp north-south divide in November. Southern Europe benefited from a stabilizing high-pressure system that deflected much of the Atlantic's moisture-laden air masses northward. European solar generation displayed a sharp north-south divide in November, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Southern Europe enjoyed a final surge of sunlight before the onset of winter, with Italy achieving a 22% increase in solar power generation compared to the November average while Northern ...

