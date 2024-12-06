Anzeige
Freitag, 06.12.2024
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362
Frankfurt
06.12.24
08:11 Uhr
4,840 Euro
-0,040
-0,82 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
06.12.2024 13:36 Uhr
74 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

Finanznachrichten News

BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 06

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

November 2024 Share Conversion

06 December 2024

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 30 November 2024 Share Conversion Date:

65,716 USD Shares to convert to GBP Shares

5,285 GBP Shares to convert to USD Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for November 2024 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 30 November 2024.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


© 2024 PR Newswire
