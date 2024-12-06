St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2024) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise Group"), a consolidator of services to the energy sector that is focused primarily on specialized equipment rental is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec, with respect to the previously announced bought deal offering of 13,157,900 common shares of the Company ("Offered Shares") at a price of $1.90 per Offered Share for gross proceeds of approximately $25.0 million (the "Offering") through a syndicate of underwriters comprised of Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd. and Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited (the "Underwriters").

Access to the Prospectus and any amendment thereto is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a short form prospectus and any amendment thereto. The Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment thereto may be obtained, without charge, by contacting Canaccord Genuity Corp. by phone at 416-869-3052 or by e-mail at ecm@cgf.com by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has also granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable for a period of 30 days from the date of the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the aggregate common shares to be sold pursuant to the Offering. In the event the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be approximately $28.8 million.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about December 12, 2024, or such other date as may be agreed upon by the Company and the Underwriters, subject to customary closing conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act), absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada.

More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking statements in this news release including, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering and anticipated timing for closing of the Offering. Actual future results may differ materially. The Prospectus and the Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

