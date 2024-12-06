Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2024) - Inspiration (CSE: ISP) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that plans are currently being formulated to start exploration operations on the newly acquired Rottenstone North Gold Project (the "Property" or "Gold Project"). Ramp Metals Inc.'s ("Ramp Metals") news this week (see Ramp Metals' news release dated Dec 2, 2024) was very encouraging, stating they have discovered new target zones on their discovery. One of these new zones, the Rush target, is directly bordering Inspiration's Property.





Rottenstone North Gold Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11094/232714_a031f78814243a26_001full.jpg

"New targets uncovered by Ramp right up against our Property potentially bodes well for our upcoming commencement of exploration programs. This Gold Project is at the right address in Saskatchewan, which is one of the most business and mining friendly regions in the world. This new Property directly borders the exciting discovery of Ramp Metals," stated Charles Desjardins, President of Inspiration, adding, "We look forward to getting boots on the ground, especially in light of this new discovery right at our border. Management is optimistic about the short and long-term growth prospects of Inspiration, and, with less than 15 million shares outstanding, there is tremendous leverage to success for Inspiration shareholders."

The Project is located within the Rottenstone Domain, a regional northeast-southwest geological corridor, that includes the past-producing Rottenstone nickel/copper/platinum group elements/gold mine, which, from 1965 to 1968, produced approximately 26,057 tonnes of high-grade nickel at 3.28% Ni, 1.83% Cu, and 9.63 g/t Pt+Pd+Au (Saskatchewan Mineral Deposits Index No. 09587).

Inspiration's Gold Project is directly northwest and borders Ramp Metals Inc.'s Rottenstone SW gold project, which reported multiple gold zones from discovery hole Ranger-01, which included 73.55 g/t Au and 19.50 g/t Ag over 7.5 m from 227.0 m, including 182 g/t Au and 60.8 g/t Ag over 1.5 m from 230.0 m (see Ramp Metals' news release dated June 17, 2024). Inspiration's management cautions that results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Inspiration may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of similar mineralization on the Company's properties.

National Instrument 43-101 disclosure

Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, P.Geo. (#0183), and Independent Advisor to the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Jobin-Bevans has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop properties of merit and to conduct exploration on the Company's properties. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232714

SOURCE: Inspiration Energy Corp.