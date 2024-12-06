Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2024) - Kraken Energy Corp. (CSE: UUSA) (OTCQB: UUSAF) (FSE: F2C) (the "Company" or "Kraken") is pleased to provide an update on the drill permit application for the Apex Property.

Kraken Energy Corp. Adjusts Plans Following US Forest Service Review Update

Kraken's Apex Project is facing an unexpected delay following a decision by the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest (the "HTNF" or the "US Forest Service") to introduce a forest-wide Uranium Safety Management Plan before further Plan of Operations ("PoO") approvals. The Company submitted a revised PoO in Spring 2023, carried out archaeological and biological studies in 2023-2024, and participated in a site visit with HTNF officials in September 2024 as part of the approval process.

The HTNF had previously indicated it would provide comments on the Company's PoO after the site visit. However, in a recent conversation with HTNF officials, the Company learned that all PoO approvals are currently on hold pending the development and approval of the new safety management plan. While the HTNF has not released a completion timeline for this plan, the Company remains committed to aligning its operations with the US Forest Service's evolving requirements.

"We appreciate the US Forest Service's efforts to ensure safety and environmental integrity in public lands management," said Brian Goss, Interim CEO of Kraken "Although this adjustment presents new challenges for our timeline, we are confident that collaboration with the HTNF will allow us to move forward in a way that supports shared goals of responsible resource development."

Kraken will continue to monitor the progress of the US Forest Service's new plan and explore opportunities to work proactively with the agency. In the meantime, the company remains focused on preparing its operations to meet the highest safety and environmental standards.

Kraken Energy Corp. is an energy company advancing its portfolio of high-grade uranium properties in the Unites States. The Company is advancing its 100%-owned Apex Uranium Property, located 280 km (174 miles) east from Reno, Nevada which is recognized as Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine. The Company has an option to earn 100% of the Garfield Hills Uranium Property. The past-producing Garfield Hills Uranium Property covers 1,238 ha (3,060 acres) and is located 19 km (12 miles) east of Hawthorne in Mineral County, Nevada. Kraken Energy has also staked the Huber Hills Uranium Property, located 136 km (85 miles) north of Elko, Nevada which covers 1,044 ha (2,580 acres) and encompasses the historic Race Track open pit mine. The Company has an option to earn 75% of the Harts Point Uranium Property. The Harts Point Uranium Property covers 2,622 ha (6,480 acres) and is located 49 km (30 miles) northwest of Monticello in San Juan County, Utah.

