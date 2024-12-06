The International Energy Agency (IEA) Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (PVPS) has released a technical report exploring innovations and challenges in optimizing the performance of partially shaded PV systems. Conventional string inverters (SINV) can outperform module-level power electronics (MLPE) in partially shaded PV generators, according to the latest IEA-PVPS report. The technical report, "Performance of Partially Shaded PV Generators Operated by Optimized Power Electronics 2024," details the current challenges of partial shading in PV systems and evaluates the latest technological innovation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...