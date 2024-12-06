Anzeige
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
06-Dec-2024 / 12:46 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
Metro Bank Holdings plc 
(the "Company") 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                              Nicholas Winsor 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                         Non-Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment                 Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                              Metro Bank Holdings plc 
b)      LEI                               984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                       Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                       GB00BMX3W479 
b)      Nature of the transaction                    Purchase of Ordinary shares 
c)      Currency                            GBP 
 
                                       Price(s)   Volume(s) Total 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                       0.9787    100,000  GBP97,870

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume n/a

- Price

f) Date of the transaction 4 December 2024

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  363750 
EQS News ID:  2046151 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2046151&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2024 07:46 ET (12:46 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
