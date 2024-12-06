Anzeige
Freitag, 06.12.2024
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: A2PSR8 | ISIN: CH0499880968
NASDAQ
05.12.24
21:36 Uhr
1,930 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
06.12.2024 13:30 Uhr
31 Leser
ADC Therapeutics SA: ADC Therapeutics to Provide Initial Data Update on LOTIS-7 Clinical Trial

Finanznachrichten News

Company to host corporate update webcast to share results on December 11, 2024

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EST to provide an update on preliminary data from the LOTIS-7 Phase 1b open-label clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of ZYNLONTA® in combination with the bispecific antibody glofitamab (COLUMVI) in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL).

To access the conference call, please register here. The participant toll-free dial-in number is 1-800-836-8184 for North America and Canada. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes before the event, though you may pre-register at any time. A live webcast of the call will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the ADC Therapeutics website at ir.adctherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics' CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) received accelerated approval by the FDA and conditional approval from the European Commission for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents and in earlier lines of therapy. In addition to ZYNLONTA, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland, and has operations in London and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

ZYNLONTA® is a registered trademark of ADC Therapeutics SA.

CONTACTS:

Investors
Marcy Graham
ADC Therapeutics
[email protected]
+1 650-667-6450

Media
Nicole Riley
ADC Therapeutics
[email protected]
+1 862-926-9040

SOURCE ADC Therapeutics SA

© 2024 PR Newswire
