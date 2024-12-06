M2i Global Inc: M2i Global, Inc. Responds to Recent China Statement Banning Their Export of Certain Critical Minerals

Supports the Reason Behind Why M2i Global Was Formed

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, is pleased to provide the following commentary on the recent announcement by China in regards to their banning the export of certain critical minerals.

China to Ban Critical Mineral Exports to the U.S.

https://www.ntd.com/china-to-ban-critical-mineral-exports-to-us_1032236.html

M2i's ecosystem provides partners with access to turnkey solutions, facilitating expanded business opportunities, securing offtake agreements, influencing strategic government policy, engaging with aligned NGOs, and trusted laboratories.

Major General (Ret) Alberto Rosende, Chief Executive Officer of M2i, stated, "This announcement by China is exactly why we created M2i Global a couple of years ago and validates everything we have been saying and doing. This action by China supports both the huge need and opportunity we have identified and are executing upon with all of the strategic partnerships we have formed. We look forward to continuing to execute on our mission statement in providing access and supply of critical minerals to the U.S. government and private industry."

Securing America's Future: Navigating the Critical Minerals Challenge

China's recent announcement banning the export of critical minerals like antimony, gallium, germanium, and other superhard materials, such as tungsten, to the United States marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tech and trade war between the two superpowers. These minerals are essential for producing semiconductors, military equipment, and renewable energy technologies-pillars of U.S. national security and economic resilience. For M2i Global, which is dedicated to securing America's future through sustainable and ethical solutions in critical mineral sourcing, production, and recycling, this development highlights the urgency of action.

M2i Global has long recognized the strategic importance of critical minerals in powering advanced industries and maintaining technological leadership. By focusing on ethical mining and recycling practices, M2i aims to establish resilient domestic supply chains that reduce dependence on foreign sources like China. The recent ban underscores the necessity of this mission. China dominates global production of critical minerals, controlling over 50% of the world's germanium and nearly all of its gallium. Beijing's willingness to leverage this dominance as an economic and geopolitical weapon is a wake-up call for the United States to accelerate efforts in securing its supply chains.

Why the Ban Matters

The minerals in question are indispensable to modern technology. Gallium and germanium are used extensively in semiconductors, fiber optics, and infrared technology. Tungsten is vital for military applications like armor-piercing ammunition, and antimony is a key component in explosives. Without access to these materials, industries ranging from defense to consumer electronics face potential disruptions. For the U.S., which has not mined gallium since 1987 and sources most of its germanium from China, this ban could create significant vulnerabilities in its supply chains.

The ripple effects are already evident. Prices for materials like antimony have doubled in recent months due to tightened Chinese exports. The United States Geological Survey notes that Japan, Germany, and smaller suppliers provide some alternatives, but these sources are insufficient to meet the scale of demand. The U.S. must act quickly to diversify and localize its supply chains to avoid economic and security risks.

The M2i Approach: Ethical, Sustainable, and Strategic

M2i Global is uniquely positioned to address this challenge through its focus on sustainable and ethical practices in critical mineral production. By leveraging advanced technologies and partnerships, M2i is creating a blueprint for mining and recycling operations that refocuses efforts on securing resilient and transparent supplies of critical minerals that minimizes reliance on China, while prioritizing responsible mining, including environmental responsibility, worker dignity, and community impact. This approach not only secures the necessary resources but also aligns with the growing demand for socially and environmentally responsible supply chains.

A key component of M2i's strategy is fostering domestic production capabilities. For example, the organization advocates for accelerating the development of U.S.-based mining operations, such as tungsten mining projects in Nevada, to reduce reliance on foreign sources. However, M2i recognizes that mining alone is not the solution. Recycling and repurposing critical materials from existing products can help close the supply gap while reducing environmental impact. This dual approach strengthens America's position while ensuring that economic growth does not come at the expense of sustainability.

Lessons from the Past

The current crisis mirrors past events that offer valuable lessons. In 2010, China briefly halted rare earth metal exports to Japan during a territorial dispute, causing significant disruption to Japanese industries. Japan responded by supporting the development of alternative suppliers, such as Australia's Lynas Corporation. This move reduced its dependence on Chinese materials and restored stability to its supply chains. Similarly, the United States has an opportunity to use this moment as a catalyst for building long-term resilience.

China's export restrictions have also backfired in some cases, pushing countries to innovate and find alternative sources. For the U.S., this is a chance to prioritize innovation in critical mineral technologies, from improved mining techniques to more efficient recycling methods. M2i Global is already at the forefront of these efforts, ensuring that the U.S. is prepared to meet current challenges while setting a sustainable foundation for the future.

A Call to Action

The stakes could not be higher. Critical minerals are not just components of technology-they are the building blocks of national security, economic growth, and global competitiveness. China's export ban underscores the fragility of current supply chains and the pressing need for diversification and domestic production. M2i Global's mission to secure America's future supply of critical minerals, based on ethical and sustainable practices, has never been more relevant.

The path forward requires a combination of strategic investment, policy reform, and innovation. Policymakers must support domestic mining projects with clear regulations that balance economic goals with environmental and community protections. Simultaneously, industries must adopt recycling practices that maximize the lifecycle of critical materials. By aligning public and private sector efforts, the U.S. can reduce its reliance on geopolitically sensitive supply chains and strengthen its position in the global market.

Building a Resilient Future

M2i Global is committed to driving this transformation. Through partnerships with key stakeholders, the organization is not only addressing immediate supply chain vulnerabilities but also fostering a culture of sustainability and responsibility. By investing in advanced technologies, promoting ethical practices, and prioritizing long-term resilience, M2i is ensuring that America's future remains secure in the face of global challenges.

The recent actions by China are a stark reminder that the U.S. cannot afford to be complacent. With the right focus and determination, the nation can turn this challenge into an opportunity to lead in sustainable and ethical critical mineral production. M2i Global is leading the charge, showing that securing America's future is not just about resources-it's about responsibility, innovation, and vision.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB:MTWO): M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., provides engineering, research, and services that integrate people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. The Company aims to establish a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:

IR@M2icorp.com

SOURCE: M2i Global Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com