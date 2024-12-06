India has reached an annual PV module manufacturing capacity of about 63 GW, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM). From pv magazine India India has reached a PV module manufacturing capacity of approximately 63 GW, according to the MNRE's ALMM. The government has implemented measures to boost domestic PV module production, including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules, a domestic content requirement for MNRE subsidy-supported projects, prioritizing "Made in India" in public procurement, ...

