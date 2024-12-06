EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ENCAVIS AG

ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



06.12.2024 / 15:15 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: ENCAVIS AG Street: Große Elbstraße 59 Postal code: 22767 City: Hamburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Entering into effect of a partnership agreement and a vote pooling agreement (acting in concert)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Max Viessmann

Date of birth: 11 Feb 1989

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Elbe BidCo AG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 04 Dec 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 87.73 % 0.00 % 87.73 % 161722524 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005936124 0 141877423 0.00 % 87.73 % Total 141877423 87.73 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Max Viessmann % % % Viessmann Komplementär B.V. (NL) % % % Viessmann Generations Group GmbH & Co. KG 87.73 % % 87.73 % - % % % Max Viessmann % % % Viessmann Zweite Beteiligungs B.V. (NL) % % % Viessmann Generations Group GmbH & Co. KG 87.73 % % 87.73 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Pursuant to a partnership agreement between the partners of Elbe MidCo GmbH & Co. KG and a vote pooling agreement between Elbe EBLCo Limited and Viessmann Generations GmbH & Co. KG, all voting rights held by Elbe BidCo AG are attributed to Viessmann Generations Group GmbH & Co. KG.

Date

06 Dec 2024





