Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
Frankfurt
06.12.24
08:28 Uhr
15,300 Euro
-0,200
-1,29 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITVIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITVIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,30016,00019:08
Dow Jones News
06.12.2024 15:22 Uhr
265 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
06-Dec-2024 / 13:50 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Britvic plc 
LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 
6 December 2024 
 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
 
Britvic plc (the "Company") was notified on 6 December 2024, that the Executive Directors were granted conditional 
awards to acquire, for no consideration, Shares under the 2015 Britvic Performance Share Plan ("PSP") and 2023 Deferred 
Bonus Plan ("DBP"). 
At the January 2022 AGM the Directors Remuneration policy was agreed introducing bonus deferral for the CEO and CFO 
(one third of any bonus earned will be delivered in shares which will be deferred for two years). 
Details of the number of Shares awarded to Executive Directors are detailed below: 
Name       Position      Number of Shares awarded Plan 
Simon Litherland Executive Director 139,630          PSP 
Simon Litherland Executive Director 32,382          DBP 
Rebecca Napier  Executive Director 65,150          PSP 
Rebecca Napier  Executive Director 18,614          DBP

The share awards made under the PSP are a conditional right to receive up to the number of Shares stated and will vest to the extent that certain performance criteria are satisfied by the Company over a three-year period from 1 October 2024 to the end of the Company's financial year in 2027.

The performance condition attaching to the 100% of the PSP award of the shares shall be measured on adjusted EPS with threshold vesting at 79.5p, at which 20% of that element of the award shall vest, increasing on a straight-line basis to 91.4p at which 100% of the award shall vest.

The share awards made under the DBP are a conditional right to receive the number of Shares stated and will vest on 6 December 2026.

Notes 1. The Company's ordinary shares of 20 pence per share ("Shares")

The attached notifications, made in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                              SIMON LITHERLAND 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                        CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EXECUTIVE 
                                       DIRECTOR 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment                 INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
                                              BRITVIC PLC 
(a)      Name

(b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type oftransaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 

ORDINARY SHARES OF 20 PENCE EACH 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
(a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF AWARDS MADE UNDER THE 2015

BRITVIC PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN (PSP)

Price(s) Volume(s)

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

GBP0 139,630

Aggregated information

(d) -- Aggregated volume 139,630

-- Price

GBP0

(e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/12/06

(f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                              SIMON LITHERLAND 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                        CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EXECUTIVE 
                                       DIRECTOR 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment                 INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
                                              BRITVIC PLC 
(a)      Name

(b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 

ORDINARY SHARES OF 20 PENCE EACH 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
(a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF AWARDS MADE UNDER THE 2023

DEFERRED BONUS PLAN

Price(s) Volume(s)

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

GBP0 32,382

Aggregated information

(d) -- Aggregated volume 32,382

-- Price

GBP0

(e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/12/06

(f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                              REBECCA NAPIER 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                        CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EXECUTIVE 
                                       DIRECTOR 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment                 INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
                                              BRITVIC PLC 
(a)      Name

(b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type oftransaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 

ORDINARY SHARES OF 20 PENCE EACH 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
(a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF AWARDS MADE UNDER THE 2015

BRITVIC PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN (PSP)

Price(s) Volume(s)

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

GBP0 65,150

Aggregated information

(d) -- Aggregated volume 65,150

-- Price

GBP0

(e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/12/06

(f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                              REBECCA NAPIER 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                        CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EXECUTIVE 
                                       DIRECTOR 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment                 INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
                                              BRITVIC PLC 
(a)      Name

(b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type oftransaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 

ORDINARY SHARES OF 20 PENCE EACH 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
(a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF AWARDS MADE UNDER THE 2023

DEFERRED BONUS PLAN

Price(s) Volume(s)

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

GBP0 18,614

Aggregated information

(d) -- Aggregated volume 18,614

-- Price

GBP0

(e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/12/06

(f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  363753 
EQS News ID:  2046201 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2046201&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2024 08:50 ET (13:50 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.