Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 06-Dec-2024 / 13:50 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 6 December 2024 Director/PDMR Shareholding Britvic plc (the "Company") was notified on 6 December 2024, that the Executive Directors were granted conditional awards to acquire, for no consideration, Shares under the 2015 Britvic Performance Share Plan ("PSP") and 2023 Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP"). At the January 2022 AGM the Directors Remuneration policy was agreed introducing bonus deferral for the CEO and CFO (one third of any bonus earned will be delivered in shares which will be deferred for two years). Details of the number of Shares awarded to Executive Directors are detailed below: Name Position Number of Shares awarded Plan Simon Litherland Executive Director 139,630 PSP Simon Litherland Executive Director 32,382 DBP Rebecca Napier Executive Director 65,150 PSP Rebecca Napier Executive Director 18,614 DBP

The share awards made under the PSP are a conditional right to receive up to the number of Shares stated and will vest to the extent that certain performance criteria are satisfied by the Company over a three-year period from 1 October 2024 to the end of the Company's financial year in 2027.

The performance condition attaching to the 100% of the PSP award of the shares shall be measured on adjusted EPS with threshold vesting at 79.5p, at which 20% of that element of the award shall vest, increasing on a straight-line basis to 91.4p at which 100% of the award shall vest.

The share awards made under the DBP are a conditional right to receive the number of Shares stated and will vest on 6 December 2026.

Notes 1. The Company's ordinary shares of 20 pence per share ("Shares")

The attached notifications, made in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name SIMON LITHERLAND Reason for the notification (a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor BRITVIC PLC (a) Name

(b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type oftransaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

ORDINARY SHARES OF 20 PENCE EACH Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument (a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF AWARDS MADE UNDER THE 2015

BRITVIC PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN (PSP)

Price(s) Volume(s)

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

GBP0 139,630

Aggregated information

(d) -- Aggregated volume 139,630

-- Price

GBP0

(e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/12/06

(f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name SIMON LITHERLAND Reason for the notification (a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor BRITVIC PLC (a) Name

(b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

ORDINARY SHARES OF 20 PENCE EACH Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument (a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF AWARDS MADE UNDER THE 2023

DEFERRED BONUS PLAN

Price(s) Volume(s)

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

GBP0 32,382

Aggregated information

(d) -- Aggregated volume 32,382

-- Price

GBP0

(e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/12/06

(f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name REBECCA NAPIER Reason for the notification (a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor BRITVIC PLC (a) Name

(b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type oftransaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

ORDINARY SHARES OF 20 PENCE EACH Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument (a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF AWARDS MADE UNDER THE 2015

BRITVIC PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN (PSP)

Price(s) Volume(s)

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

GBP0 65,150

Aggregated information

(d) -- Aggregated volume 65,150

-- Price

GBP0

(e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/12/06

(f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name REBECCA NAPIER Reason for the notification (a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor BRITVIC PLC (a) Name

(b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type oftransaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

ORDINARY SHARES OF 20 PENCE EACH Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument (a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF AWARDS MADE UNDER THE 2023

DEFERRED BONUS PLAN

Price(s) Volume(s)

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

GBP0 18,614

Aggregated information

(d) -- Aggregated volume 18,614

-- Price

GBP0

(e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/12/06

(f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

