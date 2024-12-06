IDC MarketScape Reports Explore the Future of CCM with Focus on AI and Intelligent Forms

Smart Communications, a leading technology company focused on transforming customer conversations, announced today that it has been named a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Customer Communications Management 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc US51359124, December 2024). Additionally, the company was recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Automated Document Generation and Customer Communications Management 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc US52111324, December 2024).

The IDC MarketScape: Intelligent Customer Communications Management report represents the industry's evolution toward digital-first, AI-powered solutions that enable organizations to streamline customer interactions, drive personalization and adapt to the growing complexity of data collection and communications across multiple channels.

"We believe being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Intelligent Customer Communications Management report reflects the industry's transformation and the growing importance of AI-driven customer communications and intelligent forms," said Leigh Segall, CEO of Smart Communications. "Additionally, we're proud to be a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Automated Document Generation and Customer Communications Management report. Our focus remains on delivering solutions that address today's needs while paving the way for the future of customer conversations."

The reports noted key strengths for Smart Communications such as:

According to the IDC MarketScape for Intelligent Customer Communications, "Smart Communications offers a combined intelligent AI-based forms and communications platform with a single access point to generate all communications from forms to batch, interactive or on-demand, while maintaining security standards for regulated documents and an accessibility panel for output and UI improvements."

According to the IDC MarketScape for Intelligent Customer Communications, "Smart Communications provides augmented template design and authoring assistant features such as translation and content intelligence dashboard for readability and sentiment. GenAI native capabilities within the product can block content from training external models."

According to the IDC MarketScape for Intelligent Customer Communications, "Smart Communications rewrote its cloud services to improve communication processing times and API calls at high speed with reusable content blocks served by a strong microservices architecture that allows for easier integration to various applications and connects interactive communications to its forms technology."

"We believe these reports validate our commitment to providing innovative solutions that drive real business impact," said Simon Tindal, CTO of Smart Communications. "Our platform's advanced capabilities, from AI-powered tools to seamless integrations, enable organizations to meet evolving customer expectations while achieving operational efficiency and scalability."

Smart Communications' cloud-based flagship offerings include:

SmartIQ - A low-code process automation solution that transforms traditional forms-based workflows into fast, guided digital experiences.

- A low-code process automation solution that transforms traditional forms-based workflows into fast, guided digital experiences. SmartCOMM A next-generation CCM solution delivering personalized, interactive communications across all channels at scale.

These solutions power The Conversation Cloud, an end-to-end platform enabling fully digital customer conversations with secure data collection, workflow automation, collaboration, and centralized management of customer conversations across all channels.

Explore the IDC MarketScape excerpts here.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Smart Communications:

Smart Communications provides the platform that leading organizations trust to deliver personalized, consistent and compliant conversations across all touchpoints and channels. The Conversation Cloud consists of SmartCOMM, for enterprise-scale customer communications, SmartIQ for digital forms transformation and SmartDX for trade documentation. Over 650 enterprise organizations across the globe rely on Smart Communications to simplify and automate complex processes and deliver highly secure, frictionless experiences across the customer lifecycle. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com

