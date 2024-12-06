Baker Tilly's BuzzHouse Podcast: The Incredible Potential of Solar for All

CHICAGO / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / Baker Tilly

Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry

On this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Donald Bernards and Garrick Gibson sit down with Erica Mackie, CEO and co-founder of GRID Alternatives, the nation's largest not-for-profit solar installer. Over the course of the episode, Don and Garrick talk with Erica about the $7 billion Solar for All program, launched as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. The conversation delves into challenges in reaching underserved communities, including policy and regulatory obstacles, solar readiness, utility partnerships and more. Press play and discover this informative and enlightening episode!

