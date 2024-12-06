Anzeige
06.12.2024
06.12.2024 15:38 Uhr
Baker Tilly's BuzzHouse Podcast: The Incredible Potential of Solar for All

CHICAGO / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / Baker Tilly
Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry

On this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Donald Bernards and Garrick Gibson sit down with Erica Mackie, CEO and co-founder of GRID Alternatives, the nation's largest not-for-profit solar installer. Over the course of the episode, Don and Garrick talk with Erica about the $7 billion Solar for All program, launched as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. The conversation delves into challenges in reaching underserved communities, including policy and regulatory obstacles, solar readiness, utility partnerships and more. Press play and discover this informative and enlightening episode!

Multifamily housing resources

For articles, webinars and additional resources for developers, housing authorities, property managers, state housing credit agencies and lenders, visit Baker Tilly's multifamily housing page.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
