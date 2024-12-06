Workiva: COP29: Business and Policy in the New Economy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / In this episode of ESG Talk,Mandi McReynolds is onsite in Baku at COP29 with Linda-Eling Lee, head of the Sustainability Institute at MSCI, to explore the evolving role of businesses in tackling global climate challenges. Listen in as they discuss key themes from COP29, including the rise of transition finance, the complexities of operating in a global economy, and the integration of AI into sustainability strategies.

Read more about the Sustainability Institute's research here: https://www.msci-institute.com/.

