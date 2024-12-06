Anzeige
Freitag, 06.12.2024
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2024 15:38 Uhr
101 Leser
Workiva: COP29: Business and Policy in the New Economy



NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / In this episode of ESG Talk,Mandi McReynolds is onsite in Baku at COP29 with Linda-Eling Lee, head of the Sustainability Institute at MSCI, to explore the evolving role of businesses in tackling global climate challenges. Listen in as they discuss key themes from COP29, including the rise of transition finance, the complexities of operating in a global economy, and the integration of AI into sustainability strategies.

Read more about the Sustainability Institute's research here: https://www.msci-institute.com/.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
