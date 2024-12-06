Maropost Inc.: Maropost unveils AI-powered email marketing features that boost conversions for commerce brands

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maropost, the connected commerce platform revolutionizing mid-market merchant operations, today announced two groundbreaking AI-driven features for its Marketing Cloud product.

These innovations-enhanced behavioral insights and product recommendations surfaced from real-time customer data-enable marketers to create highly targeted email segments and deliver hyper-personalized offers with unprecedented precision and efficiency.

Advanced eRFM behavioral insights transform customer segmentation

There are two things the most effective email marketing campaigns have in common: surgically precise targeting and granular segmentation. Marketing Cloud's new eRFM analysis harnesses AI to process and analyze four key dimensions of customer behavior:

Recency: The last time a customer interacted or made a purchase

The last time a customer interacted or made a purchase Frequency: How many purchases or interactions a customer makes within a given timeframe

How many purchases or interactions a customer makes within a given timeframe Monetary value: How much money a customer spends within a period

How much money a customer spends within a period Enhanced metrics: Other behavioral data points, including social media engagement, website interactions, and email engagement

Businesses use eRFM insights to automatically identify high-value customers, flag at-risk accounts for re-engagement, and accurately predict future purchasing behaviors.

AI-powered product recommendations drive email conversion

Marketing Cloud's new AI-driven product recommendation engine automatically populates email campaigns with personalized offers based on real-time purchase data and customer behavior. This intelligent system eliminates common email marketing challenges:

Generic recommendations that fail to resonate with individual customers

Time-consuming manual segmentation and personalization

Outdated suggestions based on historical data

With more personal, relevant, and timely offers, email marketers can expect higher campaign engagement, conversions, and repeat customers.

Building relationships at scale

"By combining AI with advanced behavioral insights and smart product recommendations, we're not just driving email marketing conversions-we're helping brands build deeper relationships with their customers at scale," said Ross Andrew Paquette, Maropost Founder and CEO. "These advanced, new Marketing Cloud features empower businesses to seamlessly connect commerce and marketing, fueling rapid omnichannel growth."

About Maropost

The Maropost connected commerce platform revolutionizes how mid-market merchants operate by unifying the essential marketing, ecommerce, retail, search, merchandising, and helpdesk tools they need.

It seamlessly delivers real-time access to combined customer profiles and business performance data, empowering leaders and front-line associates to make smarter decisions that accelerate growth, maximize sales, and elevate the customer experience.

Trusted by more than 5,000 global commerce brands, including Victoria Beckham, Sandro Paris, Untuckit, Scott Sports, James Perse, and Fujifilm, Maropost has been featured on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list and G2's leaderboard. Learn more at maropost.com.

