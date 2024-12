Residential PV storage systems and inverters provider Solarmax is provisionally filing for bankruptcy in Germany but will continue to operate. From pv magazine Germany Solarmax, a German inverter and battery storage systems specialist with more than 30 years of experience, is facing insolvency. Last week, a German district court opened preliminary insolvency proceedings against the Bayern-based company. The Neu-Ulm district court judges appointed Michael Pluta of Pluta Rechtsanwalts GmbH as preliminary insolvency administrator, as his law firm published on Friday. A statement from Pluta said Solarmax ...

