Bringing Social Impact and Employee Development Together for Business Success

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / SAP

Feature by Megan Smith

Purpose is becoming an essential part of job satisfaction today. Almost 90% of Gen Z and Millennials say this is the case. These generations are also likely to decline future career opportunities with employers that don't align with their values.

As these cohorts collectively account for almost half of today's workforce, it is imperative today that businesses integrate these insights into their retention strategies.

In 2021, SAP launched the Pro Bono for Economic Equity program, a collaborative effort with Pyxera Global that supports historically under-resourced businesses and social enterprises across North America through employees participating as pro bono consultants, addressing systemic and critical strategic business challenges. Over these last three years, SAP employees have dedicated over 22,000 hours to providing pro bono consulting to more than 70 Black and Indigenous-owned businesses in Canada and the United States.

The Pro Bono for Economic Equity program is a testament to the value of integrating pro bono work into corporate development strategies. Ninety-five percent of participating business expressed confidence that the involvement in the program helped them feel more prepared to address future challenges for their organization. The exceptionally high Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 92 further underscores the program's effectiveness and the participant satisfaction.

Anthony Wingham, co-founder of Nuez Acres, said that one of the most impressive aspects of the program was the openness and honesty from the beginning: "As an Indigenous person, I'm used to conversations about business that either come with a price tag or feel exploitative, where ideas might be taken without genuine support. However, from the start, the discussions were transparent and collaborative. We were able to share our unique strategies and delve into areas where we needed real support."?

Marsha Guerrier, CEO and founder of HerSuiteSpot, shared about the impact of the participants and the work they did together on her business: "The people that are volunteering in these programs come with a level of expertise that when we're so small we simply can't afford. The team that SAP gave me to support my challenges and needs was dynamite. They really went all out for me. It felt good to meet with the team."

The program doesn't just benefit participant businesses, but also SAP employee participants.

Pro Bono as a Leadership Development Tool

"Pro bono work provides a platform to upskill employees and grow the company's leaders," said Katie Booth, head of North America Corporate Social Responsibility for SAP. "Employees report significant gains in critical areas like teamwork, intercultural sensitivity, and strategic planning, which are core competencies that drive business success in a globalized economy."?

While this initiative forms part of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, it also invests in employee development that pays dividends in human capital and business acumen.?

In fact, 98% of SAP employees involved in the Pro Bono for Economic Equity program have reported acquiring or refining essential skills.

Verena Lommatzsch, head of Technical Services for SAP Business Technology Platform at SAP, reflected that stepping out of her comfort zone and collaborating with people from diverse cultural backgrounds was incredibly enriching: "It sharpened my ability to navigate complex, multicultural business environments."?

"On a personal level, the program prompted me to rethink my approach to new challenges, reminding me that success isn't solely about maximizing profit," she added. "Professionally, it was incredibly valuable as well. As a global leader, I am often distanced from day-to-day business activities. Being hands-on and working directly with two colleagues I hadn't met before was a great opportunity to challenge myself and learn new skills. I also gained a new perspective on what it means to be an entrepreneur, including using software to establish an online store and managing wholesale connections."?

This intersection of personal growth and professional development is where the Pro Bono for Economic Equity program truly shines. Participants are not only building their own capabilities but are also contributing to the resilience and adaptability of the businesses they support.

SAP employee Rahaf Assaleh shared that the program provided a deeper understanding of Indigenous cultures and their unique business practices: "It taught me to think creatively and resourcefully with the limited resources that Indigenous business owners often have, helping me to explore innovative ways to achieve business goals and foster growth."?

The program's impact extends beyond individual development with 74% of participants reporting that their involvement has prompted them to engage more deeply with local, historically-marginalized communities. This increased engagement enriches employees' lives and strengthens SAP's commitment to breaking down unconscious bias and continuing support for the social justice movement, alongside its focus on social responsibility.

"At SAP, we believe in the power of shared growth," Booth said. "The program exemplifies how pro bono initiatives can drive innovation, enhance employee satisfaction, and contribute to economic equity. It's a win-win that benefits our employees, the businesses we support, and society at large."?

Companies that prioritize aligning employee development with social impact initiatives are not only investing in the future of their workforce but are also positioning themselves, and the impact businesses they work with for long-term success.

The time is now to rethink corporate strategies and ensure that they reflect the values of today's purpose-driven workforce.

Megan Smith is head of Human Resources for SAP North America.

