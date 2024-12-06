Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2024) - Jason Young, Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income, Picton Mahoney Asset Management ("Picton Mahoney"), and the Fixed Income team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their new ETF: Picton Mahoney Fortified Investment Grade Alternative Fund (TSX: PFIG).





Picton Mahoney specializes in differentiated investment solutions and rules-based volatility management, and helps its clients fortify their portfolios based on experience honed over the years through different market cycles and investing environments. Uniquely designed to provide investors with an alternative solution to traditional options, the Picton Mahoney Investment Grade Alternative Fund follows a long/short North American strategy centered on investment-grade credit, aiming to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns by actively trading both outright and relative value opportunities while offering low correlation to major markets. To learn more about the Picton Mahoney Fortified Investment Grade Alternative Fund, visit https://performance.pictonmahoney.com/funds/en-US/PFIG.

