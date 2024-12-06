Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) says it will offer up to TWD 300,000 ($9,260) per project through a $126 million rebate program for small rooftop PV systems, with eligibility limited to systems not exceeding 3 kW. Taiwan's MoEA has revealed that it will allocate TWD 4. 08 billion ($125. 9 million) to a rebate program for residential PV systems, running from 2025 to 2028. The scheme will support PV systems up to 3 kW and offer up to TWD 300,000 per project. The government said that regional authorities will manage the scheme, which aims to deploy PV systems for at least 120,000 households. ...

