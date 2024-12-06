Bright Horizon: Tips to Prepare Your Child for Daycare in NYC

Children who have never been away from their parents may have mixed feelings about daycare. Spending time with similarly aged kids can be thrilling, but some children may experience separation anxiety.

Daycares in New York or any other city may have their own list of requirements in terms of preparedness, so be sure to ask about them while shortlisting centers. In addition, here are a few things you can do to prepare your kid for daycare.

Visit the center together

Help your child get familiar with the daycare center by visiting it together before the first day. Allow your child to explore the playground and classroom and introduce them to the caregivers. Talk about the daycare schedule and some of the activities in store.

You can also do a fun activity together, such as taking photos of the daycare center and making a scrapbook. Over 1-2 visits, your child should have a chance to meet some potential classmates/friends, interact with caregivers, and learn what their daycare routine will be.

Build a routine

Before starting daycare, it can be helpful to establish a routine for your child in anticipation of what's to come. For example, working parents who start their workday early may need to help kids wake up, eat breakfast, and get ready by a certain time.

You could also turn getting ready into a game by encouraging your children to button their shirts or preparing their backpacks as quickly as they can. Use pretend play to help kids get excited about daycare. Play act different daycare scenarios or sing songs and practice nap time.

Create a goodbye ritual

A goodbye routine may ease the transition and reassure them that you'll be back soon. A special handshake, song, rhyme, or a short game can all help. Don't rush the ritual or get distracted. Instead, stay present and talk your child through the motions. Consider reaching the daycare center early during the initial weeks. That way, you and your child have enough time to say goodbye and do your ritual.

Additional tips to help navigate daycare drop-offs

Whether your kid is starting daycare or beginning their early childhood education at preschool, these tips can help you effectively manage drop-offs during the first few weeks:

Bring a special toy or blanket: A favorite toy, blanket, or photograph may make time away in daycare easier for your child.

Be on time for pick-ups: Provide predictability and security by doing your best to return at the appointed pick-up time and no later.

Don't sneak away: Build trust with your child by always saying goodbye at every drop-off rather than sneaking off when they're distracted.

Manage your emotions: The first day of daycare can be emotional for parents! It's important to stay cheerful and upbeat in front of your child so they feel positive about the change. If you become teary or stressed, your child may get upset, too.

