FedEx Corporation: Celebrating Nonprofits on Giving Tuesday

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / FedEx Corporation

Nonprofits are the superheroes of our world, providing a lifeline for those in need. This Giving Tuesday, we celebrate the dedication of nonprofits committed to tackling tough social issues facing local communities.

Whether they are lending a hand during crises, fueling growth for small businesses, accelerating climate solutions, or addressing local needs, the nonprofits we support show up for their communities every day.

We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to our employees who give their time, energy, and support to help make the communities where they live and work brighter. Together, we're delivering hope for a better future.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
