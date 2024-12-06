The incubator is an evolution of KPMG's leadership in AI and data modernization and will draw on the firm's industry and customer engagement experience

The collaboration with Salesforce will enable client adoption of Agentforce and AI Agents through industry-focused solutions with ethics and trust

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2024) - Audit, tax and advisory firm, KPMG LLP announced today the launch of its Agentforce AI incubator, an innovation laboratory that will offer an immersive approach to help organizations leverage the capabilities of Salesforce's Agentforce.

Agentforce is the agentic layer of the Salesforce platform for deploying autonomous AI agents across any business function. Agentforce includes a set of tools to create and customize agents as well as a suite of out-of-the-box agents.

The incubator experience can be offered at a client location, a Salesforce event or at a KPMG site and will serve as a center to bring business AI strategies from ideation, and concept phases, through prototype and into full launch. Through an interactive experience, the incubators will help clients better understand how AI can transform their business, turning theoretical application into reality, while helping to define and prioritize use cases.

"Our collaboration with Salesforce is helping clients design, develop and govern AI agents to boost efficiency and unlock new value," said Atif Zaim, Consulting Leader - Advisory, KPMG US. "With our Agentforce incubator, we will help clients identify opportunities where they can create value and deploy AI agents rapidly, ethically and with trust."

A recent survey by KPMG of 100 U.S.-based C-suite and business leaders representing organizations with an annual revenue of $1 billion or more found that 44% of organizations have progressed past the research, experimentation and planning phases and are scaling generative AI (GenAI) with a focus on enterprise-wide adoption, optimization and measurable outputs.

"Business leaders are looking to drive business outcomes with GenAI and move from pilots to transformational programs to maximize ROI and cement their competitive advantage," said Hank Yang, Principal KPMG Salesforce Healthcare and Life Sciences leader. "In healthcare, for instance, we're working with clients to improve patient access to care through AI-driven call summaries, personalized responses and faster inquiry resolution. By leveraging enterprise data and the body of knowledge available through Salesforce Data Cloud, these agents deliver accurate, timely responses, resulting in higher patient satisfaction and improved care."

AI agents accomplish specific goals by reasoning from instructions and taking contextual actions using various tools, while keeping humans in the loop for oversight.

Together with Salesforce, KPMG will build Agentforce accelerators, with the goal of enriching the client experience and addressing use cases across industries. KPMG will bring its leadership in data modernization and its AI experience with a focus on trust and ethics, along with its deep industry knowledge.

"With KPMG's industry leadership and Salesforce's innovative technology, we are poised to bring Agentforce to life quickly for our clients," said Matt DeTroia, SVP, Alliances & Channel Revenue at Salesforce. "We are eager to empower enterprises across industries to unlock the full potential of Agentforce in the evolving AI landscape."

Salesforce, Agentforce, Data Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 143 countries and territories and has more than 273,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more atwww.kpmg.com/us.

Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232763

SOURCE: KPMG LLP