Aqua Living Stores Launches Its Rain or Snow Christmas Promo for 2024 Holiday Season

Exciting opportunity this Christmas to get your Hot Tub or Swim Spa for FREE!

Aqua Living, a leader in hot tubs and spas, is bringing back its highly anticipated Rain or Snow Christmas Promo for 2024, running from Wednesday, December 4th to Monday, December 16th at 11:59 PM ET. After a successful run in 2020, this exciting holiday promotion offers customers the chance to get their hot tub for FREE if the weather delivers an inch or more of rain or snow on Christmas Day.

How it Works: The concept is simple: if the city or town of the store where purchased receives at least 1 inch of rain or snow on Christmas Day , customers who have purchased a hot tub during the promotional period will receive a refund on the purchase price of the hot tub. That's right - a FREE hot tub!

Promotion Details:

Dates: December 4 - December 16, 2024 (11:59 PM ET)

Eligibility: Customers must purchase a hot tub from Aqua Living during the promotion period and sign the Refund Agreement.

Weather Conditions: On Christmas Day, if the city or town where the Aqua Living store is located experiences an inch or more of rain or snow, the customer is eligible for a refund of their hot tub purchase.

Important Notes:

Refund Process: In the event of qualifying weather, Aqua Living will confirm the refund eligibility on December 26th, and qualifying customers will need to visit their Aqua Living store in-person between December 26 and December 31 to collect their refund.

Limitations: The refund amount is limited to the purchase price of the spa and any built-in upgrades. The refund is also limited to a maximum of 2 spas or 1 swim spa per customer, household or related business entities.

Documentation: Customers must complete and sign the Refund Agreement, which will be automatically included in the order confirmation emails.

Join the Holiday Fun!

This year's Rain or Snow Christmas Promo promises to generate excitement and in hopes of bringing more foot traffic to Aqua Living stores across the nation. With the potential to win a FREE hot tub, customers are encouraged to act quickly and take advantage of the limited-time offer.

To learn more about the promotion, visit Aqua Living's website (www.hottub.com) or stop by a store near you. Stay tuned for updates and excitement as the holiday season unfolds!

About Aqua Living:

Aqua Living is a leading provider of high-quality hot tubs and spas, known for its exceptional customer service and competitive pricing. With a wide range of products to fit every need and budget, Aqua Living has been a trusted name in the hot tub industry for nearly 15 years. Their mission is to enhance the lives of their customers through relaxation, wellness, and a commitment to quality.

Contact Information

Todd Garritano

VP of Marketing and Media Relations

tgarritano@lpiinc.com

423-670-0122

Brooke Lowe

Content Marketing Manager

blowe@lpiinc.com

(423) 670-0122

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/1036573030





Source: Aqua Living Stores

View the original press release on accesswire.com