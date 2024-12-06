Third Point Investors Ltd - Weekly Estimate Net Asset Value - December 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 06

Third Point Investors Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/03/2025

4thDecember 2024

Publication of Weekly Estimate Net Asset Value

The estimated NAV of the under mentioned class of shares of no par value in the Company, as at the close of business on 4thDecember 2024 is:

CLASS NAV MTD Performance YTD Performance SEDOL USD Shares USD $ 32.57 1.0% 28.1% B1YQ721

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated month end NAV or, if published, the previous month end confirmed NAV including the effect of any dividends or shares cancelled. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year including the effect of any dividends or shares cancelled.

The Ordinary Shares purchased during December are being held by Third Point Offshore Master Fund LP until the Company is able to cancel the shares following month-end. Accordingly, the above estimate does not include the estimated NAV uplift of one cent, which will be reflected in the January NAV once shares have been cancelled. Shares cannot be cancelled intra-month due to legal and logistical considerations.

The NAV figures stated in this announcement are an estimate only and are based on unaudited estimated valuations supplied by the administrator of Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd ("Master Fund"). The actual month end NAV may be materially different from the estimated monthly value. Accordingly, no reliance should be placed on such estimated NAV and it should only be taken as an indicative guide. This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

6th December 2024