Voting results and minutes

Birth of 74Software

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Axway (Paris:AXW) shareholders, held today under the chairmanship of Pierre Pasquier, approved the two resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors, namely:

Company's name change: Axway Software becomes 74Software, with a consequential amendment to Article 3 "Company name" of the company's bylaws. Power to perform legal formalities: The necessary authorizations were granted to carry out all administrative and legal formalities relating to this change.

The voting results were as follows:

Resolution Type Votes cast Present represented Share of capital represented Status For Against Securities Rights 1 EGM 36,993,412 99,87% 48,120 0,13% 26,286,855 37,041,532 88,37 Adopted 2 EGM 37,040,413 >99,99% 1,119 <0.01% 26,286,855 37,041,532 88,37 Adopted

As a result, the stock market denomination and ticker symbol of the company's shares will be changed as follows:

Market New Name New Ticker Indicative Effective Date Euronext Paris 74Software 74SW 12 décembre 2024

Euronext will publish a notice specifying the name and ticker symbol of 74Software.

The birth of 74Software represents an important step in the development of the new group combining the strengths of Axway and SBS. This parent entity will centralize the functions and services common to its product portfolio and its different brands.

About Axway

Axway enables enterprises to securely open everything by integrating and moving data across a complex world of new and old technologies. Axway's API-driven B2B integration and MFT software, refined over 20 years, complements Axway Amplify, an open API management platform that makes APIs easier to discover and reuse across multiple teams, vendors, and cloud environments. Axway has helped over 11,000 businesses unlock the full value of their existing digital ecosystems to create brilliant experiences, innovate new services, and reach new markets.

About SBS

SBS is a global financial technology company that is helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia's Universe: Digital Banking Platforms.

