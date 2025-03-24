Regulatory News:

74Software's (Paris:74SW) 2024 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) on March 24, 2025, under the reference number D.25-0139.

The document is publicly available under the current regulatory conditions and can be accessed on 74Software's website at 74software.com/publications/reports, in both French and English. It is also available on the AMF website at amf-france.org/ in French.

The Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report, the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the sustainability statements, the internal control and risk management procedures implemented by the Company, information related to Statutory Auditors' remuneration as well as the reports from the Statutory Auditors.

About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group founded through the combination of Axway and SBS independently operated leaders with unique experience and capabilities to deliver mission-critical software for a data driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major brands and government agencies around the globe with its core line of MFT, B2B, API, and Financial Accounting Hub products. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer, and asset finance services and operations to be deployed worldwide. 74Software serves more than 11,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial service customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com.

