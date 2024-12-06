Anzeige
Freitag, 06.12.2024
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2024 17:50 Uhr
Empowering Community Pharmacies: myphysician360 and KARE PharmTech Announce Strategic Partnership

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / myphysician360, a leader in digital health innovation serving rural communities, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with KARE PharmTech. Together, the two organizations aim to establish the largest connected network of independent pharmacies in the United States. This collaboration integrates cutting-edge telemedicine technology into local pharmacies, enhancing access to primary and urgent care while reinforcing their critical role within communities.

This partnership underscores myphysician360's commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and KARE PharmTech's mission to empower independent pharmacies. By combining myphysician360's digital health expertise with KARE Health Partners' expansive pharmacy network, the initiative enhances patient care, supports pharmacy growth, and reduces operational challenges for pharmacy owners.

"We are thrilled to join forces with KARE PharmTech, a leader in supporting independent pharmacies," said Michael Muchnicki, CEO of myphysician360. "Together, we'll expand access to affordable, high-quality care, strengthen the role of community pharmacies, and drive impactful change at the local level."

President and Chief Clinical Officer of myphysician360, Betsy Warren, PharmD, added, "Community pharmacies are essential to delivering personalized care. This partnership empowers them with innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes and strengthen their role as trusted healthcare providers."

Dr. Kiran "Dr. K" Patel, Founder and Chairman of KARE PharmTech, shared, "This partnership reflects our commitment to ensuring independent pharmacies remain integral to their communities. By leveraging advanced technology and collaboration, we can expand access to care, improve outcomes, and preserve the personalized touch that defines community pharmacies."

About KARE PharmTech

KARE PharmTech is revolutionizing independent pharmacy operations through AI-powered solutions designed to increase access, improve outcomes, and drive profitability. Led by visionary healthcare entrepreneur Dr. Kiran "Dr. K" Patel, the company empowers pharmacies with innovative tools to compete with larger chains.

With 10 operating verticals, including HUB Services, Rx-Discount Card, Provider Solutions, GPO, a Proprietary PMS system, and Telehealth, KARE PharmTech creates a thriving digital ecosystem. This ecosystem optimizes inventory, prescription fulfillment, and patient care, ensuring independent pharmacies not only survive but thrive in today's evolving healthcare landscape. www.karepharmtech.com

About myphysician360

myphysician360 is a trusted leader in primary and urgent care telemedicine, dedicated to transforming healthcare by making it more accessible and personalized. Partnering with over 3,000 independent pharmacies nationwide, myphysician360 expands the clinical role of pharmacists through telemedicine consultations, bridging healthcare gaps in rural and underserved communities. Founded in 2023, myphysician360 combines digital innovation with local pharmacy expertise to enhance patient care and improve health outcomes. www.myphyscian360.com

Media Contact:?Christopher Surrell?Senior VP of Marketing & Strategy, myphysician360?csurrell@myphysician360.com

Contact Information

Christopher Surrell
Senior Vice President, Marketing & Strategy
csurrell@myphysician360.com

View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
