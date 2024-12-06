The US government says electrolysis could reduce clean-hydrogen production costs to $1/kg by 2031, while ABI Research claims the global levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) will become cost-competitive by the end of this decade, dropping to $2. 50/kg. The US Department of Energy (DoE) said in a new report that electrolysis could reduce clean-hydrogen production costs in the United States to $1/kg by 2031 through technological advancements, manufacturing, economies of scale, and clean energy system integration. "Achieving the Hydrogen Shot goal will require a strategic allocation of resources and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...