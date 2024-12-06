Anzeige
06.12.2024
Ethara: EMIRATI SISTERS AMNA AND HAMDA AL QUBAISI RETURN TO YAS MARINA CIRCUIT FOR F1 ACADEMY SEASON FINALE



The single-seater all-female championship series, Formula 1 Academy, wraps up an exciting season of racing at Yas Marina Circuit, supporting the Formula 1 season finale from 5-8 December

Ambassadors of Abu-Dhabi based team, Yas Heat Racing, Hamda and Amna will race at home with Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB - capping off their second season in the championship

Link to Press Kit here

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In their second season competing in F1 Academy, the prestigious single-seater support series, Hamda and Amna Al Qubaisi have taken their racing careers to new heights. From 6-8 December, the two young Emirati drivers return to Yas Marina Circuit, where they first developed and honed their skills, to conclude an exhilarating season of on-track action.

Amna Qubaisi

Having cultivated their passion for racing in Abu Dhabi, the sisters flourished into competitive athletes under the Yas Heat Academy umbrella, the capital's premier racing development programme. Now competing for two of the championship's most competitive teams and serving as ambassadors for Yas Heat Racing, Amna and Hamda Al Qubaisi continue to embody the nation's vision of nurturing young talent at the grassroots level.

Hamda Al Qubaisi was signed by Red Bull Racing for the team's debut season in F1 Academy. The 22-year-old has delivered standout performances throughout the campaign, culminating in a strong showing at the penultimate race of the 2024 season in Doha last weekend going into the last round in 6th place.

Meanwhile, Amna Al Qubaisi is driving for Visa Cash App Racing in the championship. The 24-year-old Emirati trailblazer has impressed fans and competitors alike, consistently showcasing her skill and determination on the track.

Looking ahead to their return to Yas Marina Circuit, Amna Al Qubaisi shared her excitement:
"I've been racing for 10 years now, I started in karting here at Yas Marina circuit, and I slowly developed from karting nationally, moving up to juniors, then seniors, and the next step was Formula 4. Being a Yas Heat ambassador has been great. Yas Heat has helped me develop my skills. They have taught me, coached me, provided me with the the appropriate insights. It is a program that is going to help young racers in karting move up the ladder."

Red Bull Racing driver Hamda Al Qubaisi added: "Racing at Yas Marina Circuit is both nostalgic and empowering for us as Emirati women. Representing the UAE and Yas Heat Racing on a global stage has been an incredible opportunity, and we look forward to finishing the season on a high note by giving all we can for our teams, surrounded by friends and family."

Formula 1 Academy joins a packed racing programme at Yas Marina Circuit during the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, which also features the FIA Formula 2 season finale and the FIA Formula 4 Middle East Trophy Round. Offering non-stop entertainment, the Abu Dhabi GP weekend kicks off on Thursday, 4 December, promising an unforgettable four-day celebration on Yas Island.

For more information, please visit: https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/motorsports/yas-heat-racing

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575428/Ethara_Amna_Qubaisi.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575429/Ethara_Hamda_Qubaisi.jpg

Hamda Qubaisi

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ethara-emirati-sisters-amna-and-hamda-al-qubaisi-return-to-yas-marina-circuit-for-f1-academy-season-finale-302325112.html

