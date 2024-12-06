Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: "DLNG"), an owner and operator of liquefied natural gas carriers, conducted its Annual Meeting of Limited Partners on November 29, 2024, in Athens, Greece. The following resolutions were approved:

To re-elect Evangelos Vlahoulis as a Class I Director to serve for a three-year term until the 2027 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; and To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. as the Partnership's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

About Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Dynagas LNG Partners LP. (NYSE: DLNG) is a master limited partnership which owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers employed on multi-year charters. The Partnership's current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Visit the Partnership's website at www.dynagaspartners.com.

