KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding extends the maturity of the Equisafe Bond

Finanznachrichten News

Paris, December 6, 2024

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group focused on the acquisition, development and digitalization of companies across multiple sectors, announces the extension of the Equisafe Bond maturity, in agreement with Equisafe's Bondholders.

Following a validation by the Equisafe Bondholders at their General Assembly (please refer to the press release dated August 22, 2022 for further details), Klea Holding has signed an amendment to the Equisafe Bond agreement with new terms as follows:

  • Total due principal revised at € 2 987 620,47 after the payment of interests in August 2024 and a principal repayment of € 700 000 in October 2024
  • New maturity extended until March 2027
  • Revised interest rate of 11.5% per annum
  • Installment schedule as described in the table presented below (Installment Schedule)

Klea Holding CEO Clement Pacaud said: "We are happy to extend the maturity of the Equisafe Bond until March 2027 and tailor the principal repayments over that period, aligning well with Klea's momentum and the important milestone we steadily reach. We value the support and the trustful relationship with Equisafe and the bondholders since 2022."

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit www.kleaholding.com

Investor Relation: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relation: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

Installment Schedule

DateInstallmentInterestPrincipal reimbursmentEquisafe feesDue Principal
29/08/2024382 262,16 €382 262,16 €0,00 €0,00 €3 640 592,00 €
09/10/2024700 000,00 €47 028,47 €652 971,53 €0,00 €2 987 620,47 €
31/12/2024182 028,32 €78 128,32 €100 000,00 €3 900,00 €2 887 620,47 €
31/01/2025100 000,00 €25 751,25 €70 348,75 €3 900,00 €2 817 271,71 €
28/02/2025100 000,00 €22 692,54 €73 407,46 €3 900,00 €2 743 864,26 €
30/03/2025100 000,00 €23 679,92 €72 420,08 €3 900,00 €2 671 444,18 €
30/04/2025100 000,00 €23 823,43 €72 276,57 €3 900,00 €2 599 167,61 €
30/05/2025100 000,00 €22 431,17 €73 668,83 €3 900,00 €2 525 498,78 €
30/06/2025100 000,00 €22 521,91 €73 578,09 €3 900,00 €2 451 920,70 €
30/07/2025100 000,00 €21 160,41 €74 939,59 €3 900,00 €2 376 981,11 €
30/08/2025100 000,00 €21 197,46 €74 902,54 €3 900,00 €2 302 078,57 €
30/09/2025100 000,00 €20 529,50 €75 570,50 €3 900,00 €2 226 508,07 €
30/10/2025100 000,00 €19 215,07 €76 884,93 €3 900,00 €2 149 623,14 €
30/11/2025100 000,00 €19 169,93 €76 930,07 €3 900,00 €2 072 693,06 €
30/12/2025100 000,00 €17 887,63 €78 212,37 €3 900,00 €1 994 480,69 €
30/01/2026150 000,00 €17 786,40 €128 313,60 €3 900,00 €1 866 167,08 €
28/02/2026150 000,00 €15 568,43 €130 531,57 €3 900,00 €1 735 635,52 €
30/03/2026150 000,00 €14 978,77 €131 121,23 €3 900,00 €1 604 514,29 €
30/04/2026150 000,00 €14 308,75 €131 791,25 €3 900,00 €1 472 723,04 €
30/05/2026150 000,00 €12 709,80 €133 390,20 €3 900,00 €1 339 332,84 €
30/06/2026150 000,00 €11 943,91 €134 156,09 €3 900,00 €1 205 176,76 €
30/07/2026150 001,00 €10 400,84 €135 699,16 €3 901,00 €1 069 477,60 €
30/08/2026150 002,00 €9 537,40 €136 562,60 €3 902,00 €932 914,99 €
30/09/2026150 003,00 €8 319,56 €137 780,44 €3 903,00 €795 134,55 €
30/10/2026150 004,00 €6 862,12 €139 237,88 €3 904,00 €655 896,67 €
30/11/2026150 005,00 €5 849,16 €140 250,84 €3 905,00 €515 645,83 €
30/12/2026150 006,00 €4 450,09 €141 649,91 €3 906,00 €373 995,92 €
30/01/2027150 007,00 €3 335,22 €142 764,78 €3 907,00 €231 231,15 €
28/02/2027150 008,00 €1 929,04 €144 170,96 €3 908,00 €87 060,19 €
31/03/202791 745,57 €776,39 €87 060,19 €3 909,00 €0,00 €
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lZmck5ltYZjHlm6bYZlmamhsb2ZmxGjHmpLLmpNvaJ7FamyWmJxjacbLZnFqlWZm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89010-alklh-cp-os_equisafe_2024_veng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
