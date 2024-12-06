New to the Street Episode 614 Premieres on Bloomberg: Featuring Banzai, HPB, PillSafe, the Sustainable Green Team, Sekur Private Data Ltd., and PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - Friday, December 6th at 9:30 PM PST

New to The Street, the renowned financial and business television program, is excited to announce the premiere of Episode 614, airing on Bloomberg Television this Friday, December 6, 2024, at 9:30 PM PST. This highly anticipated episode will spotlight six innovative companies: Banzai, HPB (High Performance Battery), PillSafe, The Sustainable Green Team (SGTM), Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF), and PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV).

Episode Highlights

Banzai A leader in digital engagement, Banzai helps organizations connect with their audiences through innovative solutions for webinars, virtual events, and marketing. Their AI-powered platform, Curate, automates content creation, enabling businesses to generate newsletters, increase branding, and drive lead generation efficiently. CEO Joe Davy discusses how Curate assists New to The Street clients in amplifying their media presence and enhancing engagement. HPB (High Performance Battery) HPB is revolutionizing the energy industry with its state-of-the-art solid-state battery technology, providing efficient, sustainable energy solutions. The company's innovations are set to redefine energy storage and consumption for the future.

PillSafe PillSafe is transforming pharmaceutical care with innovative "smart" technology that addresses prescription compliance and patient safety, particularly in response to the opioid epidemic. Its solutions restrict access to medication to authorized patients, ensuring safety from divergence and abuse.

The Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) SGTM leads the way in environmentally sustainable practices, focusing on recycling, mulching, and delivering eco-friendly products. Their commitment to the circular economy is reshaping industries to prioritize sustainability.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider offering Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and data management. The company distributes a suite of encrypted emails, secure messaging, and secure communication tools, serving consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) PetVivo is a biomedical device company focused on the manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. Their flagship product, SPRYNG with OsteoCushion Technology, is a

veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injectable designed for the management of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs, and horses. CEO John Lai discusses the impact of SPRYNG on animal health and its adoption across veterinary

clinics nationwide.

Where to Watch

Catch New to The Street Episode 614 on Bloomberg Television:

Date: Friday, December 6, 2024

Time: 9:30 PM PST

About Us

About Banzai: Founded in 2016, Banzai empowers marketers with easy-to-use tools that connect them with their audiences, simplify event marketing, and foster meaningful relationships. Visit www.banzai.io for more information.

About HPB (High Performance Battery): High Performance Battery Technology GmbH is a young company specializing in the research and development of a new generation of batteries with outstanding properties. The HPB Solid-State Battery is characterized by its non-flammability, extreme durability, and significantly improved environmental properties - and is already ready for series production thanks to an innovative production process. HPB cooperates with renowned European plant engineering companies for industrial production. High Performance Battery Technology GmbH, based in Bonn, Germany, is a wholly owned subsidiary of High Performance Battery Holding AG, based in Teufen, Switzerland, which is responsible for financing the research work. Visit highperformancebattery.ch for more details.

About PillSafe: PillSafe is a pioneering "smart" technology that shifts the standard of care in the pharmaceutical industry with home delivery and patient compliance in response to the opioid epidemic. The company creates prescription compliance by restricting access to medication to only the patient, keeping medication safe from divergence and abuse. PillSafe's patented technology includes an electronic label that enhances adherence messaging, two-step verification, and active advertising from the manufacturer to the pharmacy to the patient. Learn more at www.pillsafe.com.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC:SGTM) ($SGTM): Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC+: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading company in climate-reversing technologies and a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability. Learn more by visiting the company website, thesustainablegreenteam.com, SGTM's YouTube Channel, Corporate Bloomberg TV commercial - Watch Here, corporate video - Watch Here, and SGTM's Blogs.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF): Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider offering Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and data management. The company distributes a suite of encrypted emails, secure messaging, and secure

communication tools, serving consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its products through its website, www.sekur.com, approved distributors, and telecommunications companies globally. Learn more at www.sekurprivatedata.com.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is a premier media platform showcasing innovative businesses and industry leaders through its national broadcasts as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business. The program blends comprehensive interviews, earned media placements, and impactful outdoor billboard programs, including iconic locations like Times Square. With over 1.9 million loyal YouTube subscribers, New to The Street provides unparalleled visibility for featured companies, delivering a robust and integrated media presence. Learn more at www.newtothestreet.com.

