Pacific Premier Bank Partners With FHLBank San Francisco to Award the Center by Lendistry a $100,000 Grant to Help Diverse Small Businesses Become Climate Resilient

Grant will support The Center by Lendistry's "Main Street Goes Green" initiative, equipping underserved entrepreneurs with tools to thrive in a greener economy.

The Center by Lendistry (The Center) has been awarded a $100,000 grant to support its efforts to help diverse small businesses adopt sustainable, climate-resilient practices. Provided through the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) AHEAD Program in partnership with Pacific Premier Bank, this grant will expand economic opportunities for underserved entrepreneurs in the transition to a greener economy.

Through a competitive application process, Pacific Premier Bank collaborated with The Center to secure this grant from FHLBank San Francisco. The AHEAD Program allows FHLBank San Francisco members like Pacific Premier Bank to deliver resources to local initiatives that address critical community needs and foster new opportunities for underserved populations.

The grant award will support The Center's "Main Street Goes Green" initiative, which includes a digital toolkit and business accelerator program to equip small businesses in low- and moderate-income (LMI) communities with practical resources to reduce their carbon footprint, cut energy costs, comply with sustainability regulations, and adopt green technologies. By embracing energy efficiency, renewables, and decarbonization practices, these businesses can reduce operating expenses, increase profitability, and create jobs-boosting economic growth in communities that are disproportionately impacted by climate change.

"Receiving this grant is a powerful boost to our mission of making climate resilience accessible to all small businesses," said Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, President & CEO of The Center by Lendistry. "Our Main Street GoesGreen initiative is about bridging gaps-helping small businesses gain the resources, knowledge, and support they need to thrive in a greener economy. We're grateful to Pacific Premier Bank and FHLBank San Francisco for their support in making this vision a reality."

"At Pacific Premier Bank, we recognize that small businesses, particularly in underserved communities, struggle with a lack of resources and tools to ensure their viability," said Sherri Scott, Pacific Premier Bank's Sr. EVP / Chief ESG and Corporate Responsibility Officer. "In partnership with FHLBank San Francisco, we are grateful for the opportunity to support The Center by Lendistry in their efforts to promote equal access to more sustainable workplace environments."

"This grant for The Center by Lendistry's Main Street Goes Green initiative will help create access to these vital resources that will help diverse-owned small businesses integrate sustainable, climate-resilient practices that can improve energy efficiency and reduce operating expenses," said Eric Cicourel, community investment officer for FHLBank San Francisco. "We're proud that for 20 years and counting, the AHEAD Program continues to make a positive impact in the communities we serve."

