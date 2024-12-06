Levin Rinke Realty Makes History as Pensacola's First Real Estate Brokerage to Reach $1 Billion in Sales

Levin Rinke Realty, the leading real estate firm in the greater Pensacola region, has made history as the first official real estate brokerage in the area to surpass $1 billion in sales in a single year.* The milestone comes with almost a month left in the 2024 calendar year.

"We are incredibly proud of this historic achievement," said Gordon Miles, President of Levin Rinke Realty. "Reaching $1 billion in sales demonstrates our entire team's dedication, hard work and expertise. This milestone reflects not only our commitment to providing exceptional service to the community and our agents, but also the trust and confidence our clients have in us."

Despite fluctuations in the market, Levin Rinke Realty has continued to thrive by focusing on key strategies including targeted marketing and a deep understanding of buyer and seller needs. With about a month of the year still remaining, the firm has dominated in the Escambia and Santa Rosa County real estate markets, with almost 15 percent of the market share. Levin Rinke Realty is projected to surpass the next leading firm by more than $400 million in total sales volume for 2024.*

In the high-end market, the firm leads sales for homes priced at $500,000 and higher by about $347 million. Levin Rinke Realty also commands nearly one-third of the luxury market share of homes sold for $1 million and higher - nearly $200 million more than the next competitor, which holds less than 6 percent.

Individually, Levin Rinke Realty's Realtors have outperformed the competition, with double the number of agents represented in the top 500 than the next closest competitor.

"Our agents' relentless pursuit of excellence and top-tier customer service is what has allowed us to lead the market and continue setting new records. We are incredibly proud of their efforts and thankful for the opportunity to serve our community with such a dedicated and talented team," Miles said.

ABOUT LEVIN RINKE REALTY

Levin Rinke Realty, a member of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, is the Top Producing Real Estate Company in the greater Pensacola area, with 350 agents across seven locations and more than $1 billion in sales in 2024. Founded in 1991, the company is the top selling luxury broker in the region with over 2,100 transactions in 2023. The firm has been named Best Residential Real Estate Agency in the InWeekly's "Best of the Coast" every year since 2016. For more information about Levin Rinke Realty, visit www.levinrinkerealty.com .

*Source: Pensacola Association of REALTORS Multiple Listing Service (PAR MLS)

